It was way back at the 2008 Los Angeles Auto Show where the 370Z was unveiled and it wasn't until last September when Nissan first previewed a successor by introducing the Z Proto. The time has finally come for the production version to break cover, billed as an "all-new Z" ready to lure in enthusiasts looking for a budget-friendly sports car.

During the many months that have passed since the prototype's debut, Nissan has been tight-lipped about the car's technical specifications. That being said, it is widely believed the next-generation Z will employ the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 found in the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport where the VR30DDTT makes 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of torque. Rumors of a hotter Nismo version are already swirling around.

It should be noted Nissan did reveal some preliminary technical specifications when it took the wraps off the Z Proto. These included a twin-turbo V6 and a manual gearbox in a rear-wheel-drive coupe package, so we're looking forward to learning all there is to know about the road-going model. Spy shots have revealed the styling will remain largely faithful to the prototype, which was a tad larger than the ancient 370Z.

While the exterior will be a retro-influenced affair, the cabin will represent a radical departure from the outgoing Z by finally upgrading to the sort of tech you'd expect from a car available in the 2020s. A fully digital 12.3-inch driver's display will replace the old-school analog dials and will be complemented by a generously sized touchscreen for the infotainment system. Atop the center console will be three individual analog dials showing battery voltage, boost pressure, and turbo rpm.

Nissan has confirmed plans to sell the new Z with an optional automatic transmission and that "some appropriate performance [version]" is on the agenda, potentially the aforementioned Nismo. The RWD machine should use an overhauled version of the current platform underneath an all-new body, while a roadster body style was "up for debate" back in September 2020.

Further down the line, Nissan has not excluded the possibility of installing a hybrid powertrain, which isn't all that surprising given the increasingly tighter emissions regulations. Speaking of which, stricter laws in Europe corroborated with a shrinking sports car market, will be keeping the Z out of the Old Continent.

The livestream will start at 8 PM ET (12 AM GMT / 9 AM JST, August 18).