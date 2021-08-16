We all know that the Ford Model T is a very important vehicle, not only for the Blue Oval brand but also for America as a whole. Regarded as the first affordable car, Ford sold the Model T at a low price through efficient assembly line production. Middle-class families were able to get into the car travel lifestyle, which was previously exclusive for the rich ones.

When Ford introduced the Model T in October 1908, it came with an $850 price tag. Adjusted for inflation, that money is equivalent to over $25,000, making the Ford Maverick more affordable than the Model T when introduced.

Of note, the Maverick starts at $19,995 without destination and handling. Factoring in the $1,495 to get the car to you, it's still at $21,490, which is way less than what the Model T was asking before. It also costs less than the old Ford Ranger from a decade ago.

For that money, you get the baseMaverick XL, which, as we saw in the metal before, isn't really bad. Cloth and plastic were abundant, but you still get a standard-issue 8.0-inch center touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. All doors and windows are powered, so it isn't too basic at all despite the 17-inch steelies.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick XL

5 Photos

What makes the Maverick sound great is the standard 2.5-liter hybrid four-cylinder powertrain that drives the front wheels through a CVT. While not exactly truck-like (as is the 4.5-foot bed), it yields an estimated 40-mpg rating in the city, which should be an attractive selling point for thrifty consumers.

The most expensive Maverick can go up to around $42,000 with all possible options ticked. A bit pricey but we all know that this price already comes with the Co-Pilot360 driver assistance tech suite, all-wheel drivetrain, and the more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine.