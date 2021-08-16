The Jeep Wrangler will allegedly get a limited-run model available in Tuscadero pink paint, according to Mopar Insiders citing dealer sources. The color will be perfect for buyers who prefer bold colors that get lots of attention.

In addition to the dealer sources, Stellantis Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles teased the color on his Instagram account. He showed a sketch of a pink Dodge Viper successor in 1995, and a photo collage of the character Pinky Tuscadero from the TV show Happy Days. He included the message, "Some thing [sic] pinkish this way comes shhhhhh."

According to Mopar Insiders, Gilles original Instagram post was specifically about the pink color for the Wrangler (the lead image above). He quickly deleted the message and replaced it with the one featuring Pinky Tuscadero.

Motor1.com reached out to Jeep to find out when the company intended to introduce the pink color. We were also curious about whether this paint was going to be available for the Gladiator pickup.

If you like a bold color but pink isn't your style, Jeep is offering Gecko green paint for the Wrangler and Gladiator. It's a $245 option. Buyers can order the shade on the Wrangler until the end of August and on the Gladiator until October 2021.

Jeep also recently made a Gorilla Glass windshield a factory option for certain trims of the Gladiator and Wrangler. The company says the panel is three times more resistant to chips, cracks, and fractures than the standard one.

Folks look to go off-road should check out the Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package. It gets 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires and a 1.5-inch suspension lift. The pack is available on the four-door Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon and V8-powered Rubicon 392. Production begins in August.