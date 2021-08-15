Jaguar expands the F-Pace lineup in Europe by introducing the Black version of the R-Dynamic grade. As these photos show, the entire crossover isn't entirely black, rather there are additional gloss black elements. In the UK, prices start at £46,765 ($64,840 at current exchange rates).

The F-Pace R-Dynamic Black features shiny black parts for the mirror caps, grille, grille surround, side window surrounds, fender vents, rear valance, rear badges, and roof rails. It rides on 20-inch wheels with a gloss black finish, and there are red brake calipers. The package also comes standard with a fixed panoramic roof and privacy glass.

Inside, the R-Dynamic Black has Satin Charcoal Ash wood veneer trim and metal covers for the pedals. It comes standard with the Premium Cabin Lighting feature that gives the driver the choice of 30 colors for the illumination.

F-Pace buyers can get the R-Dynamic Black with quite a few powertrain options. The 2.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder is available with 161 horsepower (120 kilowatts) or 201 hp (150 kW). The gas-fueled 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder has 247 hp (184 kW), and a plug-in hybrid version of the powerplant has 399 hp (297 kW). All of them have all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Jaguar will also offer the Black package on the F-Pace SVR. It has gloss black pieces for the grille surround, bonnet louvers, front bumper apertures, sill trims, rear valance, and rear badges. The model rides on 22-inch wheels in gloss black and with Satin Technical Grey inserts.

Later in the year, all examples of the F-Pace will get an over-the-air update that will allow for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The company isn't yet setting a date for when this update arrives.

Jag is also updating the driver assistance systems to add adaptive cruise control with steering assist that can maintain the vehicle in a single lane.

Another tweak for the F-Pace is making self-sealing tires available. They have an integrated sealant layer that forms an air-tight seal if something penetrates the tread. These units are available in 19-,20-, and 21-inch sizes.