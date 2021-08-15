It looks like Ford is brewing something, and it's kind of against what the company's aiming for in the past recent years. Ford Authority reports a sighting of a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat in Dearborn. The photo atop this page is only one of the handful of photos of the said sighting, which you can view in the publication's own story.

Moreover, the aforementioned four-door muscle car is said to be owned by Ford, as it was seen entering the Dearborn HQ and with its yellow sticker on the rear windshield.

Now, the question is: what gives? Why is Ford benchmarking a four-door muscle car when it already got rid of its sedans in its US lineup?

The answer lies in speculations that date back almost three years ago. In 2018, it was reported that the Blue Oval is mulling over a V8-powered four-door version of the Mustang. The said report allegedly came from a dealer presentation where information about a four-door Mustang was disclosed.

Then again, that was the last of those rumors, until last year. At the birth of the Mustang Mach-E and subsequent birth of a Mustang and Bronco subbrands, hints about many Mustang spin-offs rose again – yes, including a four-door version of the nameplate.

While most of the information that we have right now is only based on reports and rumors that made rounds in the past years, we couldn't help but believe that Ford is really up to something. The spotted Charger SRT Hellcat benchmarking is only an indication but hopefully, more information will come to light for a more concrete conclusion.

However, does a four-door Mustang really appeal to you, dear reader? Should Ford push through with its alleged plan to dilute the Mustang range? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.