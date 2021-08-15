There are several lightweight sports cars out there but among them, the BAC Mono features supercar performance in a roofless package.

Offered as a single-seater sports car for the road, the BAC Mono offers wind-through-your-hair fun, and what better place to put it on its paces than on an unrestricted portion of the Autobahn. YouTube's AutoTopNL captures this moment, with a 2018 model year Mono in action.

Take note, this is the old Mono, but its performance as seen in the video wasn't seem too old at all.

For the uninitiated, the 2018 BAC Mono is powered by 2.5-liter Mountune engine that puts out 305 horsepower (227 kilowatts) and 227 pound-feet (308 Newton-meters) of torque. This particular example has its gearbox set-up for Silverstone, though it's still rated to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds and tap out at 146 mph (235 km/h).

On the actual run, the BAC Mono reached 145 mph (233 km/h), which was only a hair short of its official rating. For a three-year-old sports car, that's impressive.

In case you missed it, the BAC Mono, with veteran racer Anthony Reid at its helm, has set a Goodwood Hill Climb record of 49.13 seconds in 2018, beating the rest of the contenders by over a second and topping the previous best by 0.14 seconds.

BAC has already introduced an updated version of the Mono last year. It's now quicker, faster, and more powerful than ever, with the new Mountune-developed 2.3-liter engine making 332 hp (248 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. It's rated to sprint to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 2.7 seconds and can reach a top speed of 170 mph (274 km/h).