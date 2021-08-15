The Lamborghini Countach is back just in time for its 50th birthday, and you probably have seen the numerous photos around the web as proof of its return. More likely, you've also seen our walkaround video of the returning icon to give you its ins and outs.

You've seen the photos and numbers, now it's time to hear the Countach's V12 engine roar for the first time. Fortunately, YouTube's Speedster404 caught the Countach at The Quail while doing a start-up and a bit of a slow drive within the vicinity.

The video isa embedded on top of this page and we have one word to describe the sound: glorious.

Just in case you aren't aware, the new Countach is powered by a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine that makes 769 horsepower (573 kilowatts) on its own. However, it gets help from a 34-hp (25-kW) electric motor powered by Lamborghini's 48-volt supercapacitor tech, bringing the total output up to 803 hp (599 kW) to all four wheels through a seven-speed gearbox.

That said, the Countach can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds and can reach an electronically limited top speed of 221 mph (356 km/h). That said, it's the quickest and fastest Countach ever.

If the new Countach's electrified setup sounds familiar, that's because it takes the same hybrid powertrain from the Sian FKP 37 but with slightly less power.

The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is limited to 112 units worldwide, a homage to the LP 112 designation of the original prototype. The Italian marque hasn't disclosed its price tag yet, nor if all the units already have owners. However, reports say that the exotic supercar has a price tag well over $1 million.