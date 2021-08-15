The return of the Lamborghini Countach gave birth to differing reactions in varying degrees. Some were blown away by it, while others aren't exactly sold with the modernized interpretation of the iconic nameplate.

But whichever way you see the Countach, one thing's for sure – it's going to be a rare sighting on the road, with only 112 examples to be made, another homage to the original prototype's LP 112 designation.

Gallery: New Lamborghini Countach Color Options

12 Photos

The limited number of units won't all come in white, though, as with the press car. Lamborghini said that lucky owners have over 30 color options to choose from – a combination of original 1970s Countach heritage colors and contemporary shades. To help you visualize, see the gallery above for some of the designated colors on the new Countach.

Of course, you can get the Countach in yellow, which isn't new for a Lamborghini but we all know that the original Countach prototype wore that hue when it was presented in the Geneva Motor Show in 1971.

The Countach is also available in various shades of blue and green, bright or dark, along with numerous versions of Rosso (red) and Viola (violet). But if you're not in for the attention, you can never go wrong with black and other neutral colors.

As seen in the gallery above, Lamborghini offers three interior color options. Buyers can get it in white or just like the press car, you can get in red, with either more or fewer black accents.

The Countach's lengthy press release didn't mention the Lamborghini Ad Personam program, the automaker's customization department at Sant'Agata Bolognese. However, we'd wager the wealthy buyers of this returning nameplate will have this privilege.

Lamborghini still hasn't disclosed the pricing of the new Countach at the time of this writing, or whether all of the 112 units have already been spoken. We've heard rumors that it will be over $1 million.

If you're among the 112 buyers, we have a question for you: in what color will you get your new Countach painted?