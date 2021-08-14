The second-generation Lexus NX is already upon us, and with it comes a number of upgrades and styling updates compared to the outgoing version, including the much-maligned infotainment system. Also new to the Lexus NX lineup is a new PHEV model called NX 450+, which sits atop the range. Here's an official video from the automaker showing the crossover on a race track.

It's atypical for a crossover to be showcased on a track video, but Lexus did it anyway along with a number of behind-the-scenes footage. Unfortunately, the whole video is in Japanese without English subtitles, so you might want to trust content clues and enjoy the visuals in this case.

Gallery: 2022 Lexus NX Lineup

58 Photos

Apart from the visual updates, the Lexus NX range now offers four powertrain options. The base NX 250 is powered by a naturally-aspired 2.5-liter four-banger that makes 203 horsepower (151 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque.

The NX 350, on the other hand, uses a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine that develops 275 hp (205 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) torque. Those who want additional oomph from two electric motors can choose the hybrid version, the NX350h, which produces 239 hp (178 kW) and has an estimated fuel economy is 36 miles per gallon.

The newest and most powerful of the range is the NX 450h+, a plug-in hybrid EV that uses the same 2.5-liter gasoline engine from the 350h but has a combined system output of 302 hp (225 kW). The 450h+ can sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 6.0 seconds, while its pure EV range is around 36 miles (58 kilometers).

The video atop this page shows the Lexus NX lineup in action, but if you want our up-close look at the latest version of the crossover, make sure to watch the video below.