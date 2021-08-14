For its second-generation model, Subaru (and Toyota) gave their fans what they wanted all this time – a more powerful BRZ and 86 (now GR 86) combo. Now powered by a bigger, naturally-aspirated 2.4-liter flat-four engine, the Japanese sports coupes now make 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 Newton-meters) of torque. The new engine is said to be about 11 percent more powerful and 15 percent torquier than the 2.0-liter in the outgoing sports car.

However, the engine displacement increase comes at an unsurprising price: fuel efficiency. And the numbers don't lie as the official EPA-estimated fuel economy figures are now out, at least for the BRZ.

According to the figures, the 2022 BRZ is now less fuel-efficient than its predecessors, whether you're buying one with a manual stick shift or with an automatic slushbox. The BRZ is now rated at 25/21/30 (combined/city/ highway) in miles per gallon for the automatic version, while the manual version is rated at 22/20/27 mpg.

In comparison, the 2020 BRZ was rated at 27/24/33 mpg for the automatic, while the manual registered 24/21/29 mpg – both more efficient by at least 2 mpg than their new counterparts. The numbers for the GR 86 aren't out yet, but they will likely be the same as the BRZ's, as was the case with their predecessors.

As mentioned, we aren't exactly surprised by the numbers, given the increase in engine displacement and performance numbers.

As a consolation, you should know that the 2022 Subaru BRZ comes with a starting price of $27,995 sans destination, which is a bit cheaper than the entry-level version of the outgoing model. However, it's important to point out that that money gets you the BRZ Premium, while the entry-level 2020 BRZ is the Limited trim, which came with more standard features.