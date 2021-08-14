Ford has a Weather Factory in Cologne, Germany, which is in charge of testing cars in extreme conditions under one roof. It ensures that Ford vehicles will continue to be reliable in varying weather conditions, such as the heat of the Sahara Desert or even at the top of the tallest Alpine peaks.

While real-world testing would still be ideal, the Weather Factory enables Ford engineers to test vehicles without the travel limitations and other external factors that could affect the testing.

However, Ford claims that the testing has become too realistic, which has become too much for even the most experienced human test drivers. That said, the Blue Oval has employed two robot test drivers nicknamed "Shelby" and "Miles" to assist with the testing.

Named after two of the most recognizable names within Ford's motorsports history, the two robots aim to replace human drivers in the extreme weather tests, eliminating the numerous safety protocols needed.

Shelby and Miles can operate at temperatures ranging from -40 degrees Celsius (-40 degrees Fahrenheit) to 80°C (176°F), as well as at extreme altitudes. They can also be set up in different driving styles, with "arms" and "legs" used to operate the pedals, the gear shifter, and even the push start/stop button.

"These two new drivers are fantastic additions to the team, as they can take on the challenging endurance tests at high altitudes and in hot temperatures. Once the robot is in the driver’s seat, we can run tests through the night without ever having to worry that the driver will need a sandwich or a bathroom break," said Frank Seelig, supervisor, Wind Tunnel Testing, Ford of Europe.

Despite the presence of Shelby and Miles, Ford said that it still conducting real-world testing in European locations and across the world, including the Grossglockner mountain in Austria and the snowy Arjeplog region in Sweden.