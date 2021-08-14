The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL is probably one of the best-looking coupes in history, not to mention it's relatively rare as well, with only over 1,000 units produced for the coupe version. Its most iconic trait was its gullwing doors, which was unseen by the time the 300 SL was introduced in the market.

That said, how would you like to own one of the existing classics today? If it's highly likely, then be ready to spend around $1 million. Too much? then maybe you can consider a miniature example made out of wood.

The woody Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing miniature replica was made by Woodworking Art. The whole process of making one is documented behind a camera, which you can watch on the embedded video atop this page.

While this isn't something that you can actually drive, we love the fact that the handmade replica is extremely detailed. Considering the level of difficulty that the artist had to go through in making this wooden car, you'd think that it won't come cheap and you'd be right.

Now for sale on Etsy, the wooden replica has a sticker price of £1,057.40 or around $1,466 with the current exchange rates. That's certainly pricey but we believe it's worth it considering the amount of hard work put into making one. And more importantly, it's much more affordable than the 1:8 weathered model that costs $24,000 – although that Amalgam Mercedes 300 SL diorama is on a league of its own.

If you're interested, you need to hurry as only one wooden 300 SL remains in stock as I write this story. And oh, Woodworking Art has several wooden replicas on its Etsy page, so make sure to visit the rest of the shop via the source link below.