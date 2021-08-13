Having made an official and full debut in production form about a month ago, the Aston Martin Valhalla is surely the hot topic when it comes to the much-loved British manufacturer these days. It’s a beautiful piece of engineering with a twin-turbo V8 engine supported by a pair of electric engines. There’s so much more to it than just the hybrid powertrain, though, and even famous designer Frank Stephenson praises its design in his latest video. If you’ve been following his new YouTube channel, you’ll probably know that he is more often criticizing than praising new designs.

The designer of the original BMW X5 makes a quick comparison with the Valhalla concept and then starts his overview of the supercar from the front three-quarter with “absolutely striking proportions” and “a wonderful combination of engineering and design.” Of course, not everything is perfect and Stephenson proposes a slightly smaller grille with a sharper set of headlights and different side mirrors.

Gallery: 2022 Aston Martin Valhalla production model

18 Photos

“Moving on to the side, there are a few things on the side of the car that I perhaps would readdress and, whether or not it’s going to look better, it’s obviously subjective. But I’m not going to mess with the aerodynamics, I am only going to address the aesthetic side a bit in a way that perhaps would not mess with the aerodynamics.” This is how Stephenson introduces us to a few more little changes he makes to the side profile of the car, though - as he notices - these are just small tweaks.

At the end of the video, Stephenson gives the car a result of 9.91 points out of 10 as he likes the Valhalla a touch more than the Bugatti Bolide. This puts the British supercar in second place right behind the designer’s favorite modern car. No, it’s not a performance car.