Despite the launch of several hot new products in North America, Ford is losing ground in Europe, especially in the compact car segment. Some of the brand’s crossover models - including the Puma and the Kuga - are selling well, but the hatchbacks, sedans, and wagons of the company are lagging behind the competition. Ford’s answer will come in the form of a refreshed Focus for the Old continent.

Our spies recently caught a prototype of the Focus facelift and it was a wagon vehicle with a camouflaged front end. The photographers were able to get closer to the test car while it was parked and snapped a few shots of the headlights, which will feature a slightly different shape than on the outgoing model. From what we are able to see, the internal structure of the clusters will be modified tоо with at least one additional projector lens.

Gallery: Ford Focus facelift spy photos

17 Photos

The front fascia also appears to be fitted with a modified lower bumper grille, though the disguise doesn’t allow us to see the changes in detail. The fake panels attached to the front bumper could be a hint at a new design for the bumper. At the back, not much is happening but we can see some camouflage tape on the taillights probably hiding a refreshed design.

Interestingly, this prototype had some sort of an aluminum pipe on the left side of the rear bumper. We are not exactly sure what this is but we have two theories. It could be some kind of an emissions measuring device but, more likely, it could be a provisional nozzle for either an LPG or CNG fuel systems. If this is indeed the case, we could be looking at a new Focus variant powered by an alternative fuel.

This prototype had an RHD configuration which basically confirms Ford will continue to offer the revised model in the United Kingdom. We expect the official and full debut of the Focus facelift to happen in the next few months, so watch this space for more details soon. Needless to say, the Focus in any of its forms won't be available in the United States.