After over a week of teasers, the Acura NSX Type S is finally here. The run-out special edition model will make a debut in front of the public at Monterey Car Week. The company will build only 350 of them, and 300 of those will be for the US market.

The 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with three electric motors receives additional tuning to push the output to 600 horsepower and 492 pound-feet of torque, which is an improvement of 27 hp and 16 lb-ft over the regular NSX with 573 hp and 476 lb-ft.

The upgrades include turbos from the NSX GT3 Evo race car that have a 6 percent increase in boost pressure. There are also new fuel injectors and improved intercoolers.

On the hybrid side of the powertrain, the battery capacity is up 20 percent. Also, the battery output is 10 percent higher. The gear ratio for the motors in front falls to 8.050:1 instead of 10.382:1 on the standard NSX.

Acura also makes tweaks to the nine-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It can now upshift 50 percent quicker and has a new Rapid Downshift Mode that allows for skipping gears when moving to lower cogs.

The Type S rides on forged five-spoke wheels with a split-spoke design. Customers can select a Matte Shark Gray or Gloss Berlina Black finish. They increase the NSX Type S' track by 0.4 inches in front and 0.8 inches at the back over a standard NSX. The tires are bespoke Pirelli P-Zeros.

Folks looking for even more performance can specify the Lightweight Package that adds carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon-fiber engine cover, and carbon interior trim. These pieces reduce the curb weight by 57.8 lbs. (26.2 kg)

Aesthetically, the NSX Type S has a larger front grille opening that improves engine cooling. The front splitter, side sills and rear spoiler are carbon fiber. Plus, a carbon-fiber rear diffuser is similar to the one on the NSX GT3 race car. The roof is now carbon, too. Acura is making 70 vehicles in the Type-S-exclusive color Gotham Gray with a matte finish.

Moving into the cabin, the Type S gains an Alcantara headliner. The Type S logo appears on the outside of the glove compartment, and there's an embossed NSX logo on the headrests

Acura is taking orders for the NSX Type S now. Pricing starts at $169,500. Getting one with the Lightweight Package takes the cost to $182,500.