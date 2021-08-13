There are tweaks to the exterior styling and an even more opulent cabin.
The Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner arrives to make the already opulent sedan an even more luxurious vehicle. It'll have a public debut in front of the ultra-rich folks attending Monterey Car Week.
The Mulliner version of the Flying Spur has a double diamond pattern in the front grille and a chrome finish for the lower inlet. The Bentley Flying B hood ornament is electronically deployed and illuminated.
Mulliner branding appears on the fender vents, and the mirror caps are the color Satin Silver. The sedan rides on 22-inch wheels with polished finished and gray details with self-leveling wheel caps in the center.
Inside, Mulliner offers eight custom-made, three-color combinations. The division calls one of the designs Ascot, and it includes a mix of Imperial Blue leather, Camel-colored leather, and white micro-piping. There's also Flair in a mix of the shades Hotspur and Beluga, and Sirius in Brunel and silver accents.
This higher-class Flying Spur comes standard with the Mulliner Driving Specification. This means there's a diamond-in-diamond quilting pattern on the seats and a three-dimensional leather design for the door panels.
Occupants in the rear have electrically operated picnic tables with veneered surfaces. The center and rear consoles have a diamond-milled technical finish. The Mulliner clock on the dashboard has a brushed silver surface.
The Mulliner comes with leather-bound keys in a handcrafted presentation box that has the same color scheme as the buyer's selected interior for the sedan.
This is the first Mulliner model to be available with a hybrid powertrain. Buyers can select an electrically assisted 2.9-liter V6 that makes a total of 536 horsepower (400 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 newton-meters). There's also a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 producing 542 hp (404 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm). The top-end engine is the twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 offering 626 hp (467 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm).
Source: Bentley
About this article