The Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner arrives to make the already opulent sedan an even more luxurious vehicle. It'll have a public debut in front of the ultra-rich folks attending Monterey Car Week.

The Mulliner version of the Flying Spur has a double diamond pattern in the front grille and a chrome finish for the lower inlet. The Bentley Flying B hood ornament is electronically deployed and illuminated.

Mulliner branding appears on the fender vents, and the mirror caps are the color Satin Silver. The sedan rides on 22-inch wheels with polished finished and gray details with self-leveling wheel caps in the center.

Inside, Mulliner offers eight custom-made, three-color combinations. The division calls one of the designs Ascot, and it includes a mix of Imperial Blue leather, Camel-colored leather, and white micro-piping. There's also Flair in a mix of the shades Hotspur and Beluga, and Sirius in Brunel and silver accents.

This higher-class Flying Spur comes standard with the Mulliner Driving Specification. This means there's a diamond-in-diamond quilting pattern on the seats and a three-dimensional leather design for the door panels.

Occupants in the rear have electrically operated picnic tables with veneered surfaces. The center and rear consoles have a diamond-milled technical finish. The Mulliner clock on the dashboard has a brushed silver surface.

The Mulliner comes with leather-bound keys in a handcrafted presentation box that has the same color scheme as the buyer's selected interior for the sedan.

This is the first Mulliner model to be available with a hybrid powertrain. Buyers can select an electrically assisted 2.9-liter V6 that makes a total of 536 horsepower (400 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 newton-meters). There's also a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 producing 542 hp (404 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm). The top-end engine is the twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 offering 626 hp (467 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm).