The new 2022 Ford GT Heritage Edition arrives to pay homage to the 1964 Ford GT prototype. While there are a flurry of rumors and spy shots about the Blue Oval prepping a more powerful send-off for the supercar, this isn't it. Instead, this model offers a retro-inspired appearance for buyers who enjoy the GT40's history.

The latest GT Heritage Edition has a body that's mostly Wimbledon White. The front splitter, side sills, mirror stalks, engine louvers, and rear diffuser are exposed carbon fiber with a gloss finish. The stripe on the roof and rear deck is Antimatter Blue. The vehicle rides on Antimatter Blue-painted carbon fiber 20-inch wheels. The brake calipers are lacquered in silver with black graphics.

Gallery: 2022 Ford GT Heritage Edition

40 Photos

Inside, there is Lightspeed Blue Alcantara upholstery with silver stitching. An embossed GT logo appears on the seating surfaces and head restraints. The instrument panel has an Ebony leather covering, and the steering wheel, pillars and headliner are the same color but in an Alcantara material. The door sills, lower A-pillars, and console are carbon fiber.

"This is the first Ford GT Heritage Edition that goes beyond celebrating race wins – this one goes deep, and honors the earliest of Ford supercar heritage," said Ford GT program manager Mike Severson.

The 2022 Ford GT Heritage Edition will be on display at Monterey Car Week. The 1964 Ford GT prototype will also be there at The Quail and on the concept lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

While this Heritage Edition offers some special colors and finishes, evidence heavily points to Ford working on a more powerful GT, too. Contradicting rumors suggest the company might install a 7.3-liter V8 into the supercar or upgrade the existing 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. The output is reportedly in excess of 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts).