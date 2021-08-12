The Aston Martin Valkyrie's road to production hasn't exactly been smooth sailing as the development phase had its fair share of hurdles the engineers had to overcome. Originally unveiled in 2016 as the AM-RB 001, the hybrid hypercar was christened "Valkyrie" a year later, but customer deliveries have yet to commence. Joining the coupe will be the track-only AMR Pro, and this, the new Spider.

The open-top derivative loses the coupe's gullwing doors in favor of dihedral doors that had to be specifically developed for the Valkyrie Spider. The removable upper panel was conceived to maintain the aerodynamic performance of the fixed roof version while the weight penalty has been limited to an "absolute minimum."

It carries over the coupe's powertrain, specifically a 6.5-liter V12 engine developed with Cosworth that revs to over 11,000 rpm. It's safe to assume the Valkyrie Spider sounds absolutely amazing with the roof off while the naturally aspirated engine sings its tune. The twelve-cylinder gasoline mill is part of a hybrid setup with a Rimac-developed e-motor, which helps the hypercar deliver a combined output of 1,140 horsepower (850 kilowatts) to perfectly match the coupe.

With the two polycarbonate roof panels hinged on either side removed, the Valkyrie Spider will hit a top speed in excess of 205 mph (330 km/h), while putting the top back on will enable a maximum velocity of over 218 mph (350 km/h). Acceleration numbers have not been provided, but Aston Martin claims its flagship car machine has LMP1 levels of performance and can set lap times "not normally achievable" in a street-legal vehicle.

Production will be capped at 85 examples in both left- and right-hand-drive configurations and customer deliveries are slated to commence in the second half of next year. The Gaydon-based marque is happy to report the Valkyrie Spider has already generated more customer interest than the planned production run and that it will soon kick off allocations for early adopters.

Meanwhile, the fastest open-top Aston Martin ever will be privately displayed at Pebble Beach until the end of the week based on invitation.