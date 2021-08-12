Uwe Gemballa was murdered in 2010 when his cellophane-wrapped body was found in South Africa. The company he founded back in 1981 soldiers on under different ownership, but that shouldn't be confused with Uwe's son as Marc Philipp Gemballa created his own company known as MP Gemballa GmbH. It didn't take too long for the original Gemballa firm to sue him, deciding to take legal actions against Marc in March 2020.

The issue stems from Marc Philipp Gemballa's "anti-competitive manner through press releases and social media posts, claiming untruthfully that he is continuing his father's business." He is no longer allowed to do this, per judicial prohibition orders announced by the Stuttgart Regional Court and the Cologne Regional Court. An appeal has already been lodged against the order of the former court, while the latter has imposed a fine of several thousand euros.

Should Marc Philipp continue to "exploit the good reputation of Gemballa GmbH," he risks a €250,000 fine and jail time. We, editors and journalists, are "advised and requested to observe the company, name, and trademark rights of Gemballa GmbH" in our reporting as the two tuners are not associated in any way.

Consequently, Marc Philipp Gemballa's Porsche 959-inspired Marsien, a lifted 992-generation 911 Turbo S, has no connection with the fabled tuning house. Vice versa, Gemballa GmbH's hypercar and Avalanche 4x4 – both pictured here – have nothing to do with MP Gemballa GmbH. The low-slung, mid-engined machine is set to have over 800 horsepower and enter production in 2022 provided the project receives enough support from investors.

The high-riding 911 is also expected to arrive next year and Gemballa GmbH has also promised to work on the Porsche Cayenne to give it more off-road chops. Various upgrade packages for the 911 are in the offing to continue a tradition started 40 years ago by Uwe.

As a final note, the reputable tuner says it will also sue the company founded by Marc Philipp for using the word "Gemballa" on its Marsien project as Gemballa GmbH owns the rights to this nameplate in the automotive domain.