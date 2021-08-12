After teasing its first electric vehicle a couple of months ago, Lincoln has another preview in store for us. This time around, the future model in question still has a combustion engine as we're looking at the 2022 Navigator and its mildly revised front fascia. Likely debuting in the coming days, the fullsize luxury SUV is getting a nip and tuck to remain fresh in its battle with the latest Cadillac Escalade.

It would appear the LED daytime running light signature has changed as it now consists of a single L-shaped bar. The headlight cluster itself has a slightly different shape and appears to have slimmed down a bit, which isn't all too surprising since our spies caught prototypes being tested without any camo on the front lights.

That is all Ford's luxury brand is willing to reveal for the time being, but the spy shots we mentioned earlier showed tests vehicles with disguised taillights, suggesting there will be some changes at the back as well. Overall, the exterior tweaks are likely to be discreet, which isn't necessarily a bad thing since the Navigator remains a handsome large SUV some four years after its debut.

In our most recent batch of spy shots, our professional photographers managed to take a peek inside the cabin where the dashboard seemed virtually identical. However, we are expecting the 2022 Navigator to switch to a Lincoln version of Ford's SYNC 4, following the operating system's debut on the smaller Nautilus for the 2021 model year.

With the Navigator representing the brand's flagship vehicle, logic tells us it will also get ActiveGlide, which will serve as Lincoln's equivalent of Ford's BlueCruise version of the hands-free highway driving technology. Much like it's the case with Blue Oval's system, it will only work on prequalified sections of divided highways dubbed Hands-Free Blue Zones.

We should learn more about the 2022 Navigator in the coming days when we're expecting Lincoln to take the wraps off its updated luxobarge.