The so-called teardrop campers are a smart solution with a specific shape for those who travel alone or in a very small group as they offer all the essential features in a compact package. We’ve seen several very interesting products in this growing segment, though there aren’t many offerings designed for electric vehicle owners. Colorado Teardrops finally has a new model built especially for EVs.

The Boulder is designed to increase the range to “make the adventure of camping even more accessible to owners of EVs.” What that means is that the camper trailer is equipped with a battery package that can recharge the battery of the electric vehicle through a DC fast charger connection. It’s important to note that this process is available only when the vehicle and the trailer are static.

This is not the first time we see a camper trailer acting as a range extender, though the previous time it wasn’t made by a reputable company. Last year, our colleagues at InsideEVs reported about a homemade camper/range extender that connects to the electric vehicle while on the move and extends the range in real-time.

Back to the Boulder, Colorado Teardrops says it has designed the teardrop camper from light and strong materials to ensure its overall weight (1,950 pounds/885 kilograms with a 75-kWh battery) is not high due to the weight of the batteries. Special aerodynamic optimizations help reduce the drag coefficient to provide a maximum range for the electric vehicle that’s towing the camper.

The overall construction of the Boulder is made of aluminum rails sitting on top of a 3,500-pound (1,587-kg) rated suspension. The insulated cabin comes equipped with beds for up to four people including a queen-size mattress and bunk beds. There’s also a dining area with couches, electric outlets, and a retractable exterior kitchen at the back. Despite its very compact dimensions, the Boulder offers a hot-water shower and interior climate control.

Colorado Teardrops says the Boulder can be towed even by a small car with a four-cylinder engine, though it believes you’ll mostly see it being towed by an electric vehicle of any size. The trailer costs $55,000 but there are several different reservation options that could drop that price to $45,000 with a downpayment of $10,000.