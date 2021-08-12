Earlier this year, Polestar revealed less-expensive versions of its high-riding 2 EV five-door hatchback. All the details of the new single-motor version and a paired down dual-motor variant were revealed, save for the price. Now, that final piece of the puzzle makes the 2022 Polestar 2 complete and as promised, the chunky performance machine is easier on the wallet.

Opt for the single motor 2 and pricing starts at $45,900. That's a full $14,000 less than the current $59,900 model, though admittedly you get much less in return. Among other things, the new entry-level 2 with half the motors means approximately half the power – specifically 231 hp (172 kW) turning just the front wheels. However, that also means an impressive EPA-estimated range of 265 miles on a charge, which is a bit more than the 260-mile estimate we had back in April.

Gallery: 2022 Polestar 2

4 Photos

If dual motors and all-wheel drive are necessities, pricing for the higher-power Polestar 2 starts at $49,900. In short, various add-ons that were standard on the current model are now offered in optional packages, allowing buyers to spec out their 2 with the specific features they want. The $4,000 Plus Pack could be the go-to upgrade for most buyers, especially those in colder climates as it features a new heat pump that can increase range by up to 10 percent. The Pilot Pack for $3,200 adds a bevy of driver-assist and safety systems, and the $5,000 Performance Pack features upgraded suspension, brakes, and snazzy wheels.

"We are excited to introduce the expanded Polestar 2 range, which offers an ideal configuration for every lifestyle," said Gregor Hembrough, head of Polestar in North America. "As we roll the brand out to 20-plus new US markets this year, we have the product, pricing, and convenience to place Polestar at the top of consumer shopping lists."

The 2022 Polestar 2 is now available for order online at Polster.com. For in-person car buyers, Polestar is rolling out 25 planned showrooms around the US by the end of 2021.