BMW has issued another recall for the Toyota Supra. This is according to documents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), certain BMW and Toyota Supra units have a tendency to lose their braking assist feature due to faulty engine management software.

A total of 50,024 units are affected by the said recall, which includes 13,014 units of Toyota Supra, along with 10,877 units of BMW M340i and M340i xDrive, 4,130 units of X4 M40i, 470 units of 745Le xDrive, 14,006 units of X3 M40i, and 2,151 units of Z4 M40i – all manufactured between certain dates from 2019 to 2021.

Gallery: 2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 First Drive

26 Photos

The safety recall documents for NHTSA campaign number 21V598000 show that the problem lies with the engine management software that could cause the oil/vacuum pump, which supplies vacuum for brake assistance (brake boost), to be damaged under certain engine start conditions. These conditions include pressing the engine start/stop button twice in rapid succession, or depressing the brake pedal very briefly while pressing the engine start/stop button. The damage could cause a loss in brake assist function, though full mechanical braking remains available.

That said, an increase in braking distance can occur, which increases the risk of a crash, the recall document stipulates.

To fix this, dealers will have to update the engine management software for free. Affected owners will be notified by mail starting October 1, 2021, but if you suspect your Supra or your BMW is affected by the recall, you may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417. Owners may also contact NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Of note, this is the seventh Toyota Supra recall since the two-seat coupe's launch in 2019. Previous problems include fire risk due to faulty fuel tank weld and loss of headlight function.