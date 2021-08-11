The latest teaser for the electric Chevrolet Silverado reveals that the truck has four-wheel steering. To be clear, a caveat in Chevy's press release says the system is "available on select models and trims," meaning the tech isn't available on every version of the EV pickup.

The company also reveals that the electric Silverado is available is massive 24-inch wheels. The teaser video reveals that they have quite a complicated spoke pattern with asymmetrical openings.

The video shows the difference between traditional steering at the front axle and the four-wheel system. The difference is massive. Something interesting is that this tech is different than the Crab Walk mode on the GMC Hummer EV because there the wheels turn in the same direction, rather than at opposite angles like this one.

Chevy touts four-wheel steering as offering better agility, improved handling, better stability at high speeds, and enhanced control when towing a trailer.

The electric Silverado will allegedly premiere in late 2021, although production will reportedly start later. Chevy will build it at the Detroit-Hamtramck Factory Zero facility, just like the GMC Hummer EV. The truck will make use of General Motors' Ultium battery tech.

Chevy intends the electric truck to have a range of 400 miles on a charge. Since the Supercruise advanced driving assistance system will be available on the Hummer EV and combustion-powered versions of the Silverado and Sierra, it'll likely be available on this truck, too.

"Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike," GM President Mark Reuss previously said about the pickup.

Company CEO Mary Barra says that Chevy is expecting high demand for the pickup and calls the truck "stunning."