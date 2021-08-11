Note: Hit the CC button in case the English captions are not automatically turned on.

Much like its mainstream sibling, the Toyota Land Cruiser, the fancier Lexus LX is a popular vehicle among off-road enthusiasts as it's just as capable and reliable as the LC while adding a dose of luxury. Even though the LX has received its fair share of mods, we haven't seen one quite like this before. It's a third-generation facelifted model, but before the more thorough revision was introduced for the 2016 model year.

Created for falconry, this purpose-built LX has lost its roof entirely as there isn't a folding top in the back. Speaking of the rear, gone is the tailgate as the SUV now has a sedan-esque trunk lid incorporating the third brake light. We're going to admit the derrière doesn't look too attractive, but it still offers some level of practicality after chopping off the vehicle's rear.

A roll bar has been added to protect the driver and front passenger in case something goes horribly wrong, although we can't say the same thing about the people sitting in the back as they're more vulnerable in case the vehicle rolls over. It's unclear whether the LX has been subjected to skin-deep changes to reinforce the chassis after removing the roof.

We do notice the front and rear bumpers have been shaved off in the middle and around the corners to improve the vehicle's approach and departure angles. There are also some extra LED lights as you would expect from an off-road-oriented build, while the rollbar doubling as a resting spot for the trained bird of prey is the only change made to the "interior."

The naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V8 gasoline engine is also carried over from the LX 570, producing the same 362 horsepower (270 kilowatts) and 391 pound-feet (530 Newton-meters) of torque. It's likely a tad quicker than the stock car following what must have been a significant weight loss after removing the top. That said, without stiffening up the chassis, we wouldn't be eager to test its acceleration performance, especially during high-speed cornering.

The roofless Lexus LX has a license plate and is being driven on public roads, meaning the vehicle has been fully licensed and registered. The reviewer says the SUV meets the regulations in the United Arab Emirates and anyone interested in such a conversion can "register it and license it easily" in the UAE.