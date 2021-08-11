The next-generation Honda Civic Si is expected to arrive at the brand’s dealerships in October this year, which probably means nearly all details surrounding its specification are now known by the manufacturer. We hope we will get all the official information very soon but until then, we have some early leaks showing the available exterior colors for the warm Civic.

Members of the CivicXI forum obtained a dealer screenshot that unveils the six body colors of the Civic Si for the 2022 model year. These include the Crystal Black Pearl, Aegean Blue Metallic, Red Sonic Gray Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, and Blazing Orange Pearl. The latter is a rather interesting hue that is new and might be related to the Civic Prototype’s color.

The near production-ready Civic debuted in November last year to preview what can be expected when the next-generation model goes into production. For its 11th generation, the four-door received a new evolution of its exterior design and a new interior layout with a horizontal dashboard design.

Honda has already confirmed the Civic Si will be sold only in a sedan form and only with a manual gearbox. It will continue to play the same role in the brand’s range filling the gap between the regular Civic and the Civic Type R. As a side note, the latter is expected to be launched at some point next year exclusively in a three-pedal configuration.

Probably the biggest mystery surrounding the new Civic Si is its powertrain. The outgoing warm Civic relied on a 1.5-liter turbo engine with four cylinders and an output of 205 horsepower (153 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque. These numbers could go up a little seeing how the regular Civic models have gained a few more ponies for the 2022 model year.