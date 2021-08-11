Forza Horizon 5 is coming soon and while we've already seen the official gameplay demo, some trailers, and even the way the vehicle sounds were recorded, we have a lot to know about the latest installment of the racing video game.

Revealed on YouTube (embedded above), the Forza team releases another demo of the upcoming Forza, featuring the latest Toyota Supra. Even better, the game developers give us a sneak peek at the in-game features in store for the sports coupe such as several tuning possibilities that gamers can try. If you're looking to upgrade your GR Supra, this might be a great place to get inspiration and practice.

As you can see in the video, the developers highlighted a real-world trait of the Supra – its tuning potential. Change the wheels, add some body kits, maybe even add a ridiculously large wing to maximize downforce – all of these are possible in the virtual world, as in a real-world setting. The video also showcased a quick demo of a tuned example.

Apart from the Supra, the preview also featured a rundown on the game's new setting. As we know, Forza Horizon 5 will be set in Mexico, which features several terrains that include seaside towns, deserts, and even a volcano.

The FH5 is also pegged to cater to the off-roading crowd as seen on previous demos. It's a perfect opportunity to showcase Baja 1000-style events on the video, and we've read leaks from unofficial sources that the Ford Bronco and its Baja racer counterpart Bronco R will be joining the Horizon 5's list of cars.

Don't take this as a confirmation, though, as we have yet to receive official information about the addition of those two nameplates. In any case, the wait won't be too long as the Forza Horizon 5 is set to arrive on November 9 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.