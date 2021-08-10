One day, “autonomous car” will transition from a marketing slogan to technological reality. When that happens, it shouldn’t be surprising to have a car drive itself to you for the test drive. Cars aren’t there just yet, though that’s not stopping Kia from bringing the test-drive experience to you. The automaker recently announced that it is launching Kia@Home, a new program that delivers cars direct to consumers to experience.

This isn’t a nationwide program, as it appears the company is just testing the waters. Kia is offering the program in select markets, which is only running through October 3. Kia isn’t making its entire lineup eligible for at-home test drives, either – only the Kia Niro EV and Kia Carnival are available, and both aren’t available everywhere. Kia will offer the two in the following markets:

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Chicago

Los Angeles

Miami

New York City

Philadelphia

Seattle

Washington, D.C.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Carnival: First Drive

26 Photos

The Carnival will be available in:

Cleveland

Columbus

Dallas/Fort Worth

Houston

Indianapolis

Orlando

Phoenix

Tampa

Interested consumers can select a convenient location of their choosing in several major cities. To book a Kia@Home appointment, all one has to do is to head to Kia.com, select which vehicle they’d like to test drive, and schedule the appointment. Customers will get an hour-long session with the car that includes a thorough walkaround of the vehicle from a Kia@Home Drive Specialist. Those who decide to purchase the car will be connected with a local Kia dealer.

The appointment books are now open if you live in one of the select markets and you’re on the hunt for a particular type of vehicle. The limited selection is a disappointment, though that’s likely done for logistical reasons. Having the capability to deliver Kia’s entire lineup to wherever a customer wants would require a larger commitment of resources to make happen. However, the advent of self-driving cars could – should – change the car-buying experience to include at-home test drives. But that’s years away from happening.