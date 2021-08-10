The 2022 Nissan Frontier will start at $27,840 (plus a $1,175 destination charge). The new generation of the truck will go on sale in the US in September.

The latest Frontier is available in the two-door King Cab with a 6-foot bed or the four-door Crew Cab with either a 5- or 6-foot bed. Rear- and four-wheel-drive configurations are available. All models get a 3.8-liter V6 making 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 281 pound-feet (381 Newton-meters). The only gearbox option is a nine-speed automatic.

2022 Nissan Frontier King Cab Pricing:

Trim Level Price (Excluding $1,175 Destination) S King Cab 4x2 $27,840 S King Cab 4x4 $31,040 SV King Cab 4x2 $30,540 SV King Cab 4x4 $33,740

2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Pricing:

Trim Level Price (Excluding $1,175 Destination) S Crew Cab 4x2 $29,340 S Crew Cab 4x4 $32,340 SV Crew Cab 4x2 SWB $32,140 SV Crew Cab 4x4 SWB $35,140 SV Crew Cab 4x2 LWB $34,040 SV Crew Cab 4x4 LWB $37,040 PRO-X Crew Cab 4x2 $34,240 PRO-4X Crew Cab 4x4 $37,240

All trim levels are available with a Technology package for $990. It includes lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, rear sonar system, rear automatic braking, high beam assist, and intelligent cruise control. The Pro-X and Pro-4X also get traffic sign recognition.

The Convenience Package is $1,990 and is available on the SV, Pro-X, and Pro-4X. It includes a spray-in bedliner, adjustable tie-down cleats in the cargo bed, cargo bed lighting, trailer hitch with wiring harness, a 120-volt outlet in the bed, a 120-volt outlet in the rear center console, heated side mirrors, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and remote engine starter.

In addition, this package on the SV comes with halogen fog lights, daytime running lights, dual-zone climate control, intelligent key, overhead console storage, and a leather-covered gearshift. The Pro models get a 360-degree camera system and wireless device charger.

Finally, there's the Premium package for $2,790 on the SV and Pro. The extra equipment includes a 10-speaker Fender stereo, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a sunroof. On the SV, there's Prima-Tex upholstery, LED interior lighting, LED fog lights, LED headlights, and LED daytime running lights. The Pro grades have leather upholstery, improved center console stitching, premium door trim, and 17-inch beadlock-style wheels with a dark finish.