The 2022 model year is shaping up to be quite important for Volkswagen. The German brand is retiring the Passat in the United States with a new limited edition model and the Golf GTI and Golf R are finally going on sale. Meanwhile, the 2022 Arteon is debuting with a more powerful engine, though it’s still not wearing the R suffix in America.

Undoubtedly the biggest news here is the new 2.0-liter TSI turbo gas engine delivering a peak output of 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s not quite like the Arteon R in Europe with its 315 hp (235 kW), though it’s a healthy upgrade from the 2021 Arteon which had 268 hp (200 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of twist. A seven-speed dual-clutch replaces the eight-speed torque converter automatic. Meanwhile, the Arteon Shooting Brake is still a no-go in the United States.

For the 2022 model year, the Arteon will be available in three trim levels. The entry-level SE R-Line starts at $39,995 with front-wheel drive, while the mid-range SEL R-Line with 4Motion all-wheel drive kicks off at $44,615. There’s no pricing available for the range-topping SEL Premium R-Line model, though Volkswagen says it won’t get new equipment for the new model year, which probably means it will retain its price unchanged from 2021 MY. Destination for all models is $1,195.

Compared to last year, the base price of the Arteon goes up by $3,000 but the model now comes with more standard equipment. For example, the R-Line package is now standard on all grades, as well as wireless charging for mobile devices. Depending on the trim level, there are 18- or 20-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, and more.

Note: 2021 VW Arteon pictured, no 2022 MY photos are available so far.