Technically, we've already seen the new 2022 Toyota Tundra in all its glory. A leaked image lead to Toyota releasing a single full-bodied image of the truck on Twitter. And yet, the company is still slowly leaking out out details ahead of the truck’s debut later this year. The latest video showed off the TRD Pro model's variable drive modes, while the teaser before that offered us a glimpse at the truck's massive moonroof.

This most recent look at the new Tundra, though, highlights something you can't see – unless you're underneath the body: a leafless rear suspension. While the current Tundra uses a traditional live rear axle with trapezoid multi-leaf springs, similar to those found on trucks like the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado, this new layout promises better articulation. That means the toughest Tundra should be able to keep up with trucks like the Raptor and its independent rear suspension, in theory.

Toyota is still coy on specifics, like whether or not the leafless rear suspension will be available on the base model or limited to the TRD Off-Road and Pro variants. But the company does promise that the suspension sets "a new bar for on- and off-road performance." The new Tundra should be more capable on the tough stuff, especially with all the new off-road–specific goodies.

The Tundra TRD Pro will have a dedicated Multi-Terrain Select tool with various options like Downhill Assist Control / Crawl, Tow / Haul, and a standard Drive Mode. On top of that, we know that the Tundra will offer a digital instrument cluster with further customization within that screen. It's still unclear exactly what might power it, but expect the new twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 from the Land Cruiser underhood.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra debuts in just a few months, so we should get all the specifics on things like the suspension, engine, drive modes, and more relatively soon.