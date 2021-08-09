If you're standing up right now, please sit down. Arguably the most iconic supercar of all time is apparently getting a reboot, and no, this isn't a joke. It's not an unofficial rendering. It's not a rumor. This comes straight from Lamborghini and the message is clear. A new Countach is coming.

The word came just moments ago as of this post on August 9. Taking to Facebook, Lamborghini shared a 20-second video filled with jump cuts including classic Countach posters. The clip ends with a wedge-shaped car barely visible in the distance and a very simple, clear message: "The new Lamborghini Countach is Coming." And it's absolutely legitimate.

At this point you probably have a gazillion questions, and you're not alone. What you see is all we have to share, coming both from social media and a dedicated Countach page at Lamborghini's website. The teaser photo certainly shows a wedge-shaped car under a full cover, and the lack of a rear wing suggests this Countach might draw inspiration from the earlier models through the 1970s.

Are we dealing with a full-on model or a reskinned Aventador? For that matter, will the new Countach be a production machine or a concept car? Lamborghini's messaging here is keen to mention the future, so it's possible this could be a concept that offers a roadmap into the company's electric ambitions. This raises an interesting question though – could the Countach be faithfully reborn as a pure EV without V12 power?

We know the current Aventador Ultimae is Lamborghini's last pure V12 supercar, and we also know the V12 will live on in a hybrid format. Perhaps that's the direction this new Countach will take. Lamborghini already confirmed a new V12 model with supercapacitor tech from the bonkers Sian was coming soon, so there are all kinds of Countach possibilities.

One thing is for certain. Our hearts are beating like crazy about the return of the Countach moniker, be it as a concept or a production vehicle. It absolutely turned the motoring world on its head when the first prototype debuted with its scissor doors way back in 1971. The design was so far ahead of its time that the Countach still looks futuristic 50 years after it first appeared.

Sorry, the original Countach still looks futuristic after all this time. How cool is it that we now need to differentiate between old and new? We will certainly keep our eyes and ears spread for updates on this breaking news.