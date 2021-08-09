The Tesla Model S Plaid is an absolute demon on the drag strip, and this video highlights its performance in a very different way. The EV lines up against a Subaru Crosstrek, and the Tesla driver gives the little crossover a 10-second headstart off the line.

To hype the race, the Tesla driver plays the theme from Jaws inside and outside of the EV. When the lights go green, the Subaru cruises away. This is not a performance vehicle, and the drag strip isn't where you'd expect to see it.

When the light turns green, the Tesla just sits on the starting line. Ten seconds later, the Model S Plaid launches and rapidly gains ground on the Subaru. The EV is quick enough to complete the quarter-mile just before the Subaru does it.

A separate video offers the times for the two cars. The Tesla Model S Plaid covered the quarter-mile in 9.34 seconds at 149 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour). The Subaru Crosstrek needed 18.7 seconds and was going 78 mph (126 kph).

In terms of specs, the Model S Plaid has 1,020 horsepower (761 kilowatts) from three electric motors – one in the front and two in the back. From the factory, it's capable of quarter-mile times in the 9.2-second range. The range on a charge is up to 390 miles (628 kilometers). Prices start at $129,990.

This video doesn't tell us which version of the Crosstrek is in this race. Currently, the crossover is available with a 2.0-liter flat four-cylinder making 152 hp (113 kW) and 145 pound-feet (197 Newton-meters. There's also a 2.5-liter flat four-cylinder with 182 hp (136 kW) and 176 lb-ft (239 Nm). The hybrid has a total output of 148 hp (110 kW).