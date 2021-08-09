The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the most powerful production Caddy ever built. Its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine cranks out 668 horsepower, placing it among the elite muscle sedans of the world. But what if it wasn't a sedan? Once upon a time, you could get its predecessor in two-door coupe format. And from what we see in this unofficial rendering, the CT5 would make an outstanding two-door GT car.

Before diving into the coupe's creation, let's consider the Cadillac CT5's design language. This is what TheSketchMonkey does in the above YouTube video as he creates the coupe, and he raises some very interesting points. Some have criticized the CT5 for conservative styling, and it's certainly a stark contrast to what's happening these days at BMW. But the video points out how the CT5's various body lines blend with design cues front-to-back, creating a very satisfying look. In fact, one could easily argue the CT5's conservative features are those that made BMW famous through the 1980s and 1990s. Sometimes, more isn't better.

As such, creating a clean-looking two-door CT5-V Blackwing from the sedan isn't really that difficult. To balance out the greenhouse, the hood is stretched just a bit and the roofline drops ever-so-slightly. The already-swoopy top translates well to a two-door coupe, giving the car a sleek fastback ambiance with a classic GT look. Other touches include a modest body kit to give the CT5 a lower stance, but aside from minor adjustments to features such as the headlights, that's it. And we must admit – it looks quite good.

To reiterate, this is an unofficial rendering and there's virtually no chance of Cadillac offering anything like this. With a base price of $85,000 and optioned-up prices well into six figures, the CT5-V Blackwing is already a niche, low-volume machine. There's an even smaller market for expensive two-door machines, but with the current Blackwing models marking the end of internal-combustion performance from Cadillac, it sure would be nice to see one last V8-powered coupe with a Caddy crest prowling the streets.