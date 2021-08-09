In April this year, Audi quietly unveiled an all-electric SUV concept during the 2021 Auto Shanghai in China. It was a 4.87-meter (191.7-inch) long high-riding EV based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform and presumably sharing a lot of components with the Volkswagen ID.6. The windows of the study were blacked out during the show but Audi is finally progressing with the development of the production vehicle as these new spy shots show.

Interestingly, this prototype was captured in Germany and was wearing full-body camouflage. Parked on a public parking lot, the trial car appears to be wearing all its production bits and pieces, and the similarities with the Shanghai concept are obvious. The high-standing nose at the front and the sleek headlights create a front fascia that’s very similarly-looking to the study, and that’s definitely not a bad thing.

Our photographers managed to take two shots of the vehicle’s interior which had zero amount of camouflage. As you can see, it features nice leather seats with white stitching, a floating center console, and a wide display on the dashboard. The layout seems very similar to the interior of the Q4 E-Tron, though it appears to be made of cheaper materials.

In China, where the production version of the EV SUV will be sold from next year, the still-unnamed model will be positioned between the Q5 and Q7. From a certain perspective, it will be a more affordable version of the Audi E-Tron as it will be based on the VW ID.6 and will probably offer less powerful electric powertrains.

We believe Audi will unveil the electric SUV before the year’s end. Again, at least initially, it will be sold exclusively in China and we expect it to have similar power and range numbers as the Volkswagen ID.6.