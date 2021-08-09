Approximately two months ago, we spied the next-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer with production body and lights. The spy shots hinted at a sharper and slightly bigger premium minivan for the European market, and a new report indicates there could be bigger surprises hiding underneath the skin.

BMW Blog is reporting the next-generation 2 Series AT could receive a powerful plug-in hybrid system which will be sold under the 230xe moniker. It will replace the 225xe and will rely on a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine supported by an electric motor. The combined output will reportedly be around 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts), which could turn it into the most powerful version of the new generation minivan from Bavaria.

Not much else is known at the moment but the new PHEV people carrier will surely be punchier than the model it replaces. As a reminder, the 225xe relies on a 1.5-lite three-cylinder engine combined with a small electric motor for a total system output of 224 hp (167 kW). We expect the outgoing model’s six-speed automatic transmission to be replaced by a new eight-speed auto.

BMW Blog also says, at launch, the 2 Series Active Tourer will be offered with a choice of four powertrains. These include the gasoline 218i (155 hp/115kW), 220i (178 hp/133 kW), and 223i (200 hp/149 kW) with the latter two featuring mild-hybrid technology. On the diesel side, there will be the 218d with 148 hp (110 kW).

Visually, the new 2AT will be much sleeker-looking than its predecessor. Despite its larger dimensions - the new Active Tourer will also effectively replace the Grand Tourer - the minivan will have a sharper appearance thanks to slimmer headlights, pop-out door handles, and larger side mirrors attached to the front doors.