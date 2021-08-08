The Mazda Miata is one of the most loved cars on earth. It’s no secret that the humble Mazda Miata can do almost anything well except carry four people and go off-road. This insane build doesn’t add a set of rear seats and instead utilizes a Subaru WRX drivetrain and engine to make it a rally monster for the road. The final build is a Miata that is somehow even more capable than a stock example delivering driving pleasure and fun on any terrain.

David Patterson of the ThatDudeInBlue YouTube channel has the opportunity to drive a huge amount of different cars. In his latest video, we get to see one of his favorite builds in action. This WRX swapped NA Mazda Miata is one of the most interesting and unique builds featured on his channel.

The builder Caleb has his own YouTube channel Gingium where you can find a detailed video series covering all of his wild builds. This particular Mazda Miata started out life as a normal NA Miata ready for some fun backroad drives. Then Caleb got his hands on a wrecked Bug Eye Subaru Impreza WRX, which is the 2000 to 2002 vintage, and got to work on his unique Frankenstein project.

The Miata’s rear-wheel drive train and inline-4 engine were out. In their place, Caleb grafted the WRX’s complete drive train which required a great deal of engineering to complete. The resulting all-wheel-drive Mazda Miata may look a little rough around the edges, however, every single piece of this build was analyzed and executed to perfection.

Although most of the Miata is gone, that doesn’t mean this WRX swapped monster isn’t fun. If anything, the unique build is far more fun than a normal Miata and pushes the boundaries of where a Miata can take you.