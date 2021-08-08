Back in March, Pagani joins the lineup of V12-powered track-only supercars that one-percenters can enjoy with the Huayra R. The Italian marque made sure that everyone's aware of it, arming the hottest Huayra derivative with an eargasmic naturally-aspirated 6.0-liter engine that fires on all 12 cylinders. The company said that the Huayra R sounds like a Formula 1 car of the past. With a 9,000 rpm redline, we believe them.

In fact, we've had the chance to hear the HWA-made engine before, now hear it put into good use in footage of the Huayra R while testing at Monza Circuit.

Gallery: Pagani Huayra R

14 Photos

Pushed to its limits at the Italian track, the Huayra R lives up to the promise. It's certainly not for the faint-heated, and we wonder if this unit was equipped with mufflers that can reduce the exhaust note within the 110-decibel FIA sound limit for noise-restricted tracks.

According to the owner of the video, this is the first time that the Huayra R has been tested at Monza Circuit. At the latter end of the video, you can also see the track-focused supercar being loaded into a truck.

The Huayra R makes 850 horsepower (625 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque from its Mercedes-sourced engine. These numbers are sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed non-synchronized dog-ring sequential gearbox. The active aero flaps at the rear help the car produce up to 2,204 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of downforce at 199 miles per hour (320 kilometers per hour).

Only 30 examples of the Huayra R will ever be built, with each unit costing €2.6 million ($3.1 at current exchange rates), plus tax. We, mortals, are lucky to have seen one on video today.