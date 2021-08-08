Volkswagen is pretty aggressive with the 2022 Taos compact crossover. Apart from its competitive starting MSRP of $22,995, it reportedly got cash incentives and low APR deals even before it hit the dealer lots in June. According to Automotive News, Volkswagen of America sold 4,939 units of the Taos in its first month on dealer lots.

However, those early buyers of the Taos, particularly those who got units equipped with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system, are facing an issue with their SUVs unexpectedly shutting off when coming to a halt, Automotive News reports.

Mark Gillies, a spokesperson for VW, confirmed the news to the publication, with VW dealers in the US informed of the issue this week. Gillies added that VW "is now following the required NHTSA reporting time frame." The company isn't aware of any injuries related to this issue at this time.

Of note, the issue was reported by customers. VW is already working on a fix, but "at this time, a repair is not available." We're counting on the company reaching out to customers who bought a Taos AWD but in the meantime, VW dealers are notified to stop selling the said Taos trim.

All Volkswagen trim levels are available to be optioned with the 4Motion AWD system for an additional premium. While front-wheel-drive models are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, those running on all paws are connected to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox.

Under the hood, all trim levels are powered by the same 158-horsepower (118-kilowatt) turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. EPA-estimated fuel economy figures are out, with the FWD Taos rated at 28 miles per gallon city, 36 mpg highway, and 31 mpg combined. The AWD models, on the other hand, are rated down to 25 mpg city, 32 mpg highway, and 28 mpg combined.