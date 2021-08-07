Is the normal Chrysler 300 a little too slow for you? Well, if you’re willing to invest the time and money Youtuber Khal_SRT has the perfect solution. What started life as a normal Chrysler sedan is now a 1,000 horsepower missile for the road. Welcome to the Hellephant powered Chrysler 300 you didn’t know you wanted.

If you haven’t noticed, Dodge and Chrysler have been building some of the most exciting muscle cars on the road for the last decade. It started out with the 707 horsepower (527 Kilowatts) Dodge Challenger Hellcat, which seemed impossible to top. Then Dodge introduced us to the more practical Charger Hellcat and insane drag race-specific Dodge Demon with 840 horsepower (626 Kilowatts). In between Dodge created the Hellcat Redeye that puts down 797 horsepower (594 Kilowatts) further providing American customers with ridiculous value for money.

Dodge understands that there is no limit to the amount of horsepower demanded by customers so they built the Hellephant crate engine. The Hellephant is simply too wild to put into a production car, but that doesn’t mean Dodge won’t support your endeavor to build 1,000 horsepower cars in your home garage.

The Hellephant crate engine displaces 426 Cubic Inches or 7.0-liters. This massive V8 engine is boosted by a supercharger for a total stock output of 1,000 horsepower (745 Kilowatts) and 950 lb-ft of torque (1,288 Newton Meters). This incredible engine will cost you around $30,000 plus an additional engine kit for $2,265, which Dodge claims make the install plug and play on most modern vehicles.

If you need any justification for the price and work to complete a Hellephant swap, take a look at Khal_SRT’s latest build series. Turning a relatively normal Chrysler 300 into a 1,000 horsepower sedan isn’t a weekend project, but the results are well worth the work. We look forward to seeing this Hellephant powered Chrysler 300 on the drag strip very soon.