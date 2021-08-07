In case you haven't noticed, BMW offered the M8 solely as a four-door model in the US, also known as the M8 Gran Coupe, for the 2021 model year. That's fine as the coupe didn't really soar as much as the automaker expected, but now it's coming back to the lineup for the 2022 model year.

Even better, the M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible will be both available as Competition-only models and receives a massive price cut compared to their price tags in 2020. For those looking to drive the flagship BMW in its real two-door coupe form, this is good news, especially with the price cut that's enough to buy an econo-car.

Gallery: BMW M8 Competition Coupe, M8 Competition Convertible enter production at Dingolfing factory

33 Photos

For the 2022 model year, the BMW M8 Competition Coupe will be sold for $130,000 – a $16,000 decrease from its $146,000 price tag when it was initially offered in 2020. Likewise, the M8 Competition Convertible gets the same price cut, with a sticker price of $139,500 in contrast to the $155,500 price tag from two model years back.

Similarly, the M8 Competition Gran Coupe will be sold for $130,000 for the 2022 model year, which is a $13,000 discount compared to its $143,000 price tag in 2020. Of note, the M8 Gran Coupe was offered as a non-Competition model for the 2021 model year with the same price tag for 2022.

All prices mentioned here don't come with destination and handling fees, valued at $995.

It's important to note that all BMW M8s that are on offer in the US will be Competition models, which means that whichever body type you're getting, it will be powered by BMW's 617-horsepower twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8.

Will the price cut entice you to buy the flagship BMW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.