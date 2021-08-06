You may have heard about some significant automotive news coming from Washington D.C. recently. On August 5, President Biden announced a goal to have half of new vehicle sales in the US be electrified by 2030. What you may have missed, however, was his "deal" regarding the Chevrolet Corvette.

Truth be told, we missed it as well. A tweet from The Hill captured the beginning of Biden's speech outside the White House, where the top brass from Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis were in attendance. That included GM CEO Mary Barra, with whom Biden said he had a deal to drive an electrified C8.

Specifically, he said, "I want to say publically, I have a commitment from Mary, when they make the first electric Corvette, I get to drive it." To drive the point home, he followed it up by saying "you think I'm kidding? I'm not kidding."

We know Biden is a car guy. Before taking an impromptu drive in a new F-150 Lightning he was talking up the C8 Corvette, possibly leaking info about the car's electric future. He has a major soft spot for the Corvette, partially because he's the original owner of a 1967 Stingray with a four-speed manual transmission and a 327 cubic-inch (5.3-liter) V8 engine. Towards the end of his second term as vice president in 2016, he appeared on Jay Leno's Garage with the 'Vette and ultimately raced former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who had a 2015 Corvette. It seems Apollo astronauts aren't the only notable Americans with ties to the 'Vette.

As for the electrified future of motoring in America, Biden's non-binding executive order covers any form of vehicle electrification, including hybrid and fully-electric models. As such, we wonder if his deal with Barra is for a hybrid C8 that will likely be the Zora, or for an electric-only Corvette that may or may not arrive in the current generation.

If we were president, we'd make a deal for both.