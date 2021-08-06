Filming for Ford v Ferrari wrapped long ago, the movie hitting theaters in November 2019 before winning two Academy Awards. It’s a passionate and exciting drama about the bitter battle between Ford and Ferrari at Le Mans in the late 1960s, and you could own a piece of the movie. One of the six replica Ford GT40 stunt cars used in the movie is heading to next month’s Mecum Auction, and the star car could be yours.

In the movie, this car was used as Dan Gurney’s number 3 GT40 in the Le Mans racing scene and re-stickered as the number 88 car of William Wonder for the 24 Hours of Daytona one. It’s one of six made by Race Car Replicas in Michigan for the movie, and the company made it to meet the exact specifications of the 1966 Ford GT40. It’s also the only car of the sextet with a VIN and title, which means you could register to drive it on public roads. Now that would draw a lot of attention.

The photos show a stunning GT40 replica with a reddish-orange exterior paint, gold wheels, and a bold racing livery. Inside the right-hand-drive car is a bare-bones black-on-black cockpit with the gear shifter squeezed between the driver and the door. It connects to a six-speed manual that helps deliver the power from the 5.7-liter V8 to the rear wheels. The listing doesn’t specify the car’s horsepower and torque numbers, but they should be quite impressive for the racer.

Ford v Ferrari chronicles Ford’s attempts to buy Ferrari for its motorsports pedigree – a proposal Ferrari used to leverage a better deal from Fiat. Ford retaliated by setting its sights on dethroning Ferrari at the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans, which Ferrari had won from 1960 to 1965. The Ford GT40 wouldn’t hit its stride until 1966, when the car finally won. It might not be an actual Ford GT40, though it’s unlikely there’s a replica as true to the original as this one.