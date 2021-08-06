The General Motors Design Instagram page has released an ideation rendering that came up when sketching shapes for the new GMC Hummer EV. The image offers an intriguing glimpse of the automaker's early plans for the highly anticipated, off-road EV.

The images below show the rendering on the left and the production version on the right. You can see that the general proportions for them are similar, but the details are completely different.

GMC Hummer EV Ideation Sketch GMC Hummer EV Truck Rear

The creases on the sketch are much more prominent than on the actual Hummer EV. This styling makes the fenders a much more significant part of the design on the rendering.

The tail is completely different. The sketch has six, tiny red lights in two rows. The hummer label is also illuminated. Both of these elements are gone from the production version.

The shape in this sketch appears to put an emphasis on being off-road capable. The overhangs are very short, and there's a lot of space between the wheels and fenders. The setup looks like it would be great for the approach and departure angles.

The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 goes on sale this fall for $112,595. All of them come identically equipped in a white body and Lunar Horizon interior. It gets the Infinity Roof with removable, transparent panels, Watts to Freedom performance mode, the Extreme Off-Road Package, adaptive dampers, and four-wheel steering with CrabWalk.

The Super Cruise advanced driving assistance system will be standard on the Hummer EV Edition 1. A recently announced upgrade means the system can function while towing or make automatic lane changes, although not both simultaneously.