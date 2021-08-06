Drinking and driving don't usually mix, but this custom Bentayga Hybrid is ready to serve the Macallan Estate that produces the famous Scotch whisky in Speyside, Scotland. It's a creation from the luxury automaker's Mulliner personalization division.

The body of this Bentayga Hybrid is the dark green metallic shade Viridian that pays homage to the over 60,000 trees on the Macallan Estate. The rest of the body has the Blackline Specification that covers the normal brightwork in a gloss black finish. The crossover rides on 22-inch wheels with machined faces and black pockets.

Gallery: Bentley Bentayga Hybrid for The Macallan Estate

11 Photos

Stepping inside, there's a mix of leather in the colors Porpoise and Cumbrian Green. The seats have a section embroidered in Cumbrian Green thread that depicts The Macallan’s Easter Elchies House mark. The Liquid Amber wood veneer trim is supposed to evoke the hue of Macallan scotch.

Smaller touches include having an inlay of "The Macallan" on the dashboard. The whisky brand's name appears on the treadplates. The LED welcome lights project the Easter Elchies House mark.

Macallan will use this Bentayga Hybrid as a transport vehicle for visitors to the distillery. The electricity for recharging will be from the Wardlaw Wood Wind Farm in Scotland and will be 100 percent Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin certified. Macallan intends to use the crossover under electric power as much as possible.

Later this year or early in 2022, Bentley will deliver a matching Flying Spur Hybrid to the Macallan Estate. As part of a deal with the distillery, Bentley will then replace these vehicles twice a year, and they'll have new colors and designs than the first pair.