Nissan announces that it aims to sell more EVs in the US within this decade. In fact, the Japanese company has set a definitive goal: 40 percent of its US sales will be fully electric by 2030, and more will even be electrified, according to a recent release.

Of note, this is still part of the automaker's plan to electrify all of its products in key markets by the early 2030s, with an ultimate goal to become completely carbon neutral across Nissan's operations and products by 2050.

136 Photos

To achieve this, Nissan wants to push selling the all-new Ariya electric crossover in 2022 alongside the LEAF. The Ariya, which is available in 2WD and AWD variants, has up to approximately 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range in the United States, which of course differs depending on the battery pack and drivetrain used. The Nissan Ariya has an estimated starting price of $40,000.

Nissan mentioned in the release that the Ariya will be followed by more all-electric models. We have yet to see any new all-electric Nissan looming as of this writing, though a larger crossover to slot above the Ariya has been reported to be on the horizon. We expect to catch wind about the new model or models in a few years' time.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Nissan LEAF shop now

Nissan is already looking aggressive in selling the LEAF for the 2022 model year in the US. At the beginning of this month, a huge price cut has been employed to the emissions-free hatchback, bringing down the LEAF's price down to under $20,000 after tax credits. In some parts of the country, the LEAF is also being offered with a low $89 per month lease deal.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration recently announced that it will sign an executive order that sets a 50 percent EV sales target for the US by 2030.