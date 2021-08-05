Back in April, we learned that there's a chance that a single cab, short bed Chevy Silverado is something that the company cares to offer in the US. That confirmation came from Bob Krapes, Director of Chevrolet Truck marketing, speaking to GM Authority. However, there wasn't any timeline set.

If you're among those who want this niche form of the Silverado truck, let it be known that it's indeed possible to make one, as shown by an auto shop in Mexico called JC Wheels that's posted over on the company's Instagram.

You're looking at a Chevy Silverado Trail Boss with a regular cab and short box, but that's not how this silver truck was born. This sporty-looking pickup began its life as a "Work Truck," which is a bare, entry-level trim offered by GM in Mexico.

The crafty crew of JC Wheels then customized the bare truck by using Trail Boss parts on it, which appears to be OEM parts. The modifications include the Trail Boss fascia with red tow hooks, badges, alloy wheels, and side steps. You'll also notice that the then-basic truck was taken to new heights, brought about by the custom three-inch lift.

Of note, there isn't a way to buy a Silverado in the US that comes with a short box and regular cab; it's either you get a crew cab with a short box or a regular cab with a standard bed. For the Trail Boss, you can get it in a crew cab with either a short or standard box, or in a double cab with a standard bed as a Custom Trail Boss trim.

However, the short, single cab Trail Boss and RST trims are available in other countries in the Middle East. Should Chevy begin offering the same in the US? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.