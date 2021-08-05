The Lexus GX is an ancient beast by automotive standards. The current-gen model debuted for the 2010 model year, and while Lexus has updated the exterior, the inside is incredibly dated compared to its competitors. A new GX is rumored to arrive in 2024, though Lexus is giving the crossover a surprising revamp for 2022 – a new instrument panel design and a new infotainment screen. Lexus is also giving the SUV the Black Line treatment.

The revamped interior is big, with Lexus redesigning the IP stack to accommodate a large 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display. It includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa integration, and both the screen and smartphone software are standard equipment across the entire GX range. The new screen means Lexus had to rejigger the layout, moving the vents to below the screen, separating it from the tactile controls below.

Gallery: 2022 Lexus GX Black Line

6 Photos

Lexus also announced that the 2022 GX would also receive the Black Line special edition model. It’s the latest in the company’s Black Line extravaganza, earlier announcing the RX L and RX Black Line offerings. For the GX, the package ads glossy black 18-inch wheels, a blackout chrome grille, fog lamp garnishes, and unique lower front and rear bumper valance designs. Inside, passengers get a black headliner and matte black ash wood. It’s available in three colors: Starfire Pearl, Black Onyx, or the GX Black Line-exclusive Nori Green Pearl.

The 2022 Lexus GX may have a revamped interior and be available with the Black Line package for the first time, though one thing not changing is the engine. The model’s 4.6-liter V6 carries over unchanged, producing 301 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 329 pound-feet (446 Newton-meters) of torque. The 2022 Lexus GX is expected to go on sale later this year, and we hope to see pricing information closer to the SUV’s on-sale date.