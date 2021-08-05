Often, seeing a highway patrol car on the Interstate creates a momentary moment of panic as you glance down at the speedometer to double-check you're not going too quick. Here's a chance to look at these police vehicles for a cause that benefits the American Association of State Troopers.

Each year, the organization releases a calendar of the top 13 most attractive state trooper cruisers. The order is determined by votes from the organization's Facebook group. Proceeds from selling the calendar benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides higher education scholarships for AAST troopers' children dependents.

This year's calendar goes on sale in September, but we already know the winners. Let's check them out and see the number of votes for each one.

13. New Hampshire - 9,855 Votes

New Hampshire managed it into the final spot of the top 13 with a shot of a green and gray Dodge Charger Pursuit with picturesque mountains in the background.

12. Michigan - 11,021 Votes

Michigan also opted for a serene photo. Its blue Chevrolet Tahoe PPV sits in front of an old building with a glimpse of a lake in the background.

11. West Virginia - 11,375 Votes

West Virginia's Tahoe PPV poses in front of the state capitol building.

10. Mississippi - 11,506 Votes

Mississippi's picture is simple. A Charger Pursuit sits in front of a ravine.

9. New York - 11,713 Votes

Meanwhile, New York goes for big-city glitz and glamour. A Charger Pursuit poses with the skyscrapers of Manhattan shining in the background.

8. Tennessee - 12,529 Votes

Tennessee's photo has a similar idea as the one from New York by putting the cruiser in front of a city backdrop. However, this one doubles down by featuring both a Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility and a Harley-Davidson FLHTP.

7. California - 14,603 Votes

The LA River culvert is an iconic movie setpiece location with appearances that run the gamut from Grease to Terminator 2. The California photo uses it to pose a Charger Pursuit.

6. Indiana - 16,865 Votes

Basketball is a big deal in Indiana, so the state puts its Charger Pursuit in front of a hoop on a barn, and two balls are next to the cruiser's open door.

5. Nebraska - 16,933 Votes

Nebraska highlights the vastness of space by putting its cruiser underneath a starry sky.

4. Texas - 17,474 Votes

Everything is bigger in Texas. The Lone Star State has its Tahoe PPV take up most of the road while the asphalt disappears into the horizon.

3. Georgia - 19,030 Votes

Georgia's vibrant blue Charger Pursuit poses in front of a waterfall at an angle that makes it look like the car is about to get wet.

2. Ohio - 65,529 Votes

Ohio gets some help from the State Highway Patrol's helicopter to shine a light on its Charger Pursuit with its sirens ablaze.

1. Kentucky - 77,944 Votes

Kentucky had the most votes this year with 12,415 more votes than Ohio. The state's Chevrolet Camaro is ready to chase down speeders.